Posted by Patrick Stephan on Wednesday, February 8th 2017

1. Phoenix open test gets 2017 season rolling 2. Tony Stewart Foundation sponsoring Indy 500 entry 3. Franchitti, Cheever, McLaren newest Hall of Fame nominees 4. Schmidt Peterson adds Copper Moon as official coffee provider 5. Green Savoree names PPG Industries official paint sponsor 6. Drivers added to Mazda Road to Indy levels 1. Phoenix…