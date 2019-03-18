These are all of the other sporting events that we could find that occur around the remaining NTT IndyCar Series races. There are more, but we did not include anything that coincides with on-track activity.

Austin, Texas – Circuit of The Americas

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Wednesday, March 20 Texas Stars Grand Rapids Griffins AHL Hockey HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park Buy Tickets Thursday, March 21 Austin Spurs Sioux Falls Sky Force NBA G-League HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park Buy Tickets Friday, March 22 Texas Stars Chicago Wolves AHL Hockey HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park Buy Tickets Saturday, March 23 Texas Stars Grand Rapids Griffins AHL Hockey HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park Buy Tickets

Birmingham, Ala. – Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Friday, April 5 Birmingham Bulls Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs SPHL Hockey Pelham Civic Complex – Pelham Buy Tickets Saturday, April 6 Birmingham Legion FC New York Red Bulls II USL Soccer BBVA Compass Field – Birmingham Buy Tickets Saturday, April 6 Birmingham Bulls Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs SPHL Hockey Pelham Civic Complex – Pelham Buy Tickets

Long Beach, Calif. – Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Wednesday, April 10 Los Angeles Angels Milwaukee Brewers MLB Baseball Angel Stadium – Anaheim Buy Tickets Wednesday, April 10 Los Angeles Clippers Utah Jazz NBA Basketball Staples Center – Los Angeles Buy Tickets Wednesday, April 10 Lancaster JetHawks Lake Elsinore Storm Single A Baseball The Hanger – Lancaster Buy Tickets Wednesday, April 10 Orange County SC Seattle Sounders FC 2 USL Soccer Championship Stadium – Irvine Buy Tickets Friday, April 12 Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers MLB Baseball Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles Buy Tickets Friday, April 12 Ontario Reign Stockton Heat AHL Hockey Citizens Business Bank Arena – Ontario Buy Tickets Saturday, April 13 Los Angeles Dodgers Milwaukee Brewers MLB Baseball Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles Buy Tickets Saturday, April 13 Los Angeles FC Cincinatti FC MLS Soccer Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles Buy Tickets Saturday, April 13 LA Galaxy Philadelphia Union MLS Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson Buy Tickets

Indianapolis, Ind. – “Month of May”

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Tuesday, May 14 Indianapolis Indians Scranton Wilkes Barre Triple A Baseball Victory Field – Indianapolis Buy Tickets Friday, May 17 Indianapolis Indians Norfolk Tides Triple A Baseball Victory Field – Indianapolis Buy Tickets Friday, May 17 Indiana Union Michigan Legends United Women’s Soccer Grand Park – Westfield Buy Tickeets Saturday, May 18 Indianapolis Indians Norfolk Tides Triple A Baseball Victory Field – Indianapolis Buy Tickets Saturday, May 18 Indy Eleven Charleston Battery USL Soccer Lucas Oil Stadium Buy Tickets Saturday, May 25 Indy Eleven Nashville SC USL Soccer Lucas Oil Stadium Buy Tickets

Detroit, Mich. – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation

None

Fort Worth, Tex. – DXC Technology 600

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Sunday, June 9 Texas Rangers Oakland Athletics MLB Baseball Globe Life Park – Arlington Buy Tickets Sunday, June 9 Dallas Rattlers Florida Launch Major League Lacrosse Ford Center At The Star – Frisco Buy Tickets

Elkhart Lake, Wis. – REV Group Grand Prix At Road America

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Thursday, June 20 Milwaukee Brewers Cincinnati Reds MLB Baseball Miller Park – Milwaukee Buy Tickets Thursday, June 20 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Clinton LumberKings Single A Baseball Fox Cities Stadium – Appleton Buy Tickets Friday, June 21 Milwaukee Brewers Cincinnati Reds MLB Baseball Miller Park – Milwaukee Buy Tickets Thursday, June 20 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Clinton LumberKings Single A Baseball Fox Cities Stadium – Appleton Buy Tickets

Honda Indy Toronto – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Friday, July 12 Toronto FC II South Georgia Tormenta FC USL League One Soccer BMO Training Ground – Toronto (Downsview) Buy Tickets Saturday, July 13 Toronto Wolfpack Featherstone Rovers Rugby Football League Lamport Stadium Buy Tickets

Des Moines, Iowa – Iowa 300

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Thursday, July 18 Iowa Cubs Oklahoma City Dodgers Triple A Baseball Principal Park – Des Moines Buy Tickets

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Lexington, Ohio

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Thursday, July 25 Columbus Clippers Scranton Wilkes-Barre Triple A Baseball Huntington Park – Columbus Buy Tickets Friday, July 26 Columbus Clippers Gwinnett Stripers Triple A Baseball Huntington Park – Columbus Buy Tickets Saturday, July 27 Columbus Clippers Gwinnett Stripers Triple A Baseball Huntington Park – Columbus Buy Tickets

ABC Supply 500 – Long Pond, Pa.

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Thursday, August 15 Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs MLB Baseball Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia Buy Tickets Friday, August 16 Philadelphia Phillies San Diego Padres MLB Baseball Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia Buy Tickets Friday, August 16 Reading Fightin Phils Trenton Thunder Double A Baseball First Energy Stadium – Reading Buy Tickets Saturday, August 17 Philadelphia Phillies San Diego Padres MLB Baseball Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia Buy Tickets Saturday, August 17 Reading Fightin Phils Trenton Thunder Double A Baseball First Energy Stadium – Reading Buy Tickets

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Valvoline – Madison, Ill.

Date Team Opponent Sport Location Tickets Thursday, October 22 St Louis Cardinals Colorado Rockies MLB Baseball Busch Stadium – St. Louis Buy Tickets Sunday, October 25 St Louis Cardinals Colorado Rockies MLB Baseball Busch Stadium – St. Louis Buy Tickets

Grand Prix of Portland – Portland, Ore.