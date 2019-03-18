These are all of the other sporting events that we could find that occur around the remaining NTT IndyCar Series races. There are more, but we did not include anything that coincides with on-track activity.

Austin, Texas – Circuit of The Americas

Wednesday, March 20

Texas Stars

Grand Rapids Griffins

AHL Hockey

HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park

Thursday, March 21

Austin Spurs

Sioux Falls Sky Force

NBA G-League

HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park

Friday, March 22

Texas Stars

Chicago Wolves

AHL Hockey

HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park

Saturday, March 23

Texas Stars

Grand Rapids Griffins

AHL Hockey

HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park

Birmingham, Ala. – Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Friday, April 5

Birmingham Bulls

Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs

SPHL Hockey

Pelham Civic Complex – Pelham

Saturday, April 6

Birmingham Legion FC

New York Red Bulls II

USL Soccer

BBVA Compass Field – Birmingham

Saturday, April 6

Birmingham Bulls

Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs

SPHL Hockey

Pelham Civic Complex – Pelham

Long Beach, Calif. – Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Wednesday, April 10

Los Angeles Angels

Milwaukee Brewers

MLB Baseball

Angel Stadium – Anaheim

Wednesday, April 10

Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz

NBA Basketball

Staples Center – Los Angeles

Wednesday, April 10

Lancaster JetHawks

Lake Elsinore Storm

Single A Baseball

The Hanger – Lancaster

Wednesday, April 10

Orange County SC

Seattle Sounders FC 2

USL Soccer

Championship Stadium – Irvine

Friday, April 12

Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers

MLB Baseball

Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles

Friday, April 12

Ontario Reign

Stockton Heat

AHL Hockey

Citizens Business Bank Arena – Ontario

Saturday, April 13

Los Angeles Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers

MLB Baseball

Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles

Saturday, April 13

Los Angeles FC

Cincinatti FC

MLS Soccer

Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles

Saturday, April 13

LA Galaxy

Philadelphia Union

MLS Soccer

Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson

Indianapolis, Ind. – “Month of May”

Tuesday, May 14

Indianapolis Indians

Scranton Wilkes Barre

Triple A Baseball

Victory Field – Indianapolis

Friday, May 17

Indianapolis Indians

Norfolk Tides

Triple A Baseball

Victory Field – Indianapolis

Friday, May 17

Indiana Union

Michigan Legends

United Women’s Soccer

Grand Park – Westfield

Saturday, May 18

Indianapolis Indians

Norfolk Tides

Triple A Baseball

Victory Field – Indianapolis

Saturday, May 18

Indy Eleven

Charleston Battery

USL Soccer

Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, May 25

Indy Eleven

Nashville SC

USL Soccer

Lucas Oil Stadium

Detroit, Mich. – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation

Fort Worth, Tex. – DXC Technology 600

Sunday, June 9

Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics

MLB Baseball

Globe Life Park – Arlington

Sunday, June 9

Dallas Rattlers

Florida Launch

Major League Lacrosse

Ford Center At The Star – Frisco

Elkhart Lake, Wis. – REV Group Grand Prix At Road America

Thursday, June 20

Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds

MLB Baseball

Miller Park – Milwaukee

Thursday, June 20

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Clinton LumberKings

Single A Baseball

Fox Cities Stadium – Appleton

Friday, June 21

Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds

MLB Baseball

Miller Park – Milwaukee

Thursday, June 20

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Clinton LumberKings

Single A Baseball

Fox Cities Stadium – Appleton

Honda Indy Toronto – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Friday, July 12

Toronto FC II

South Georgia Tormenta FC

USL League One Soccer

BMO Training Ground – Toronto (Downsview)

Saturday, July 13

Toronto Wolfpack

Featherstone Rovers

Rugby Football League

Lamport Stadium

Des Moines, Iowa – Iowa 300

Thursday, July 18

Iowa Cubs

Oklahoma City Dodgers

Triple A Baseball

Principal Park – Des Moines

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Lexington, Ohio

Thursday, July 25

Columbus Clippers

Scranton Wilkes-Barre

Triple A Baseball

Huntington Park – Columbus

Friday, July 26

Columbus Clippers

Gwinnett Stripers

Triple A Baseball

Huntington Park – Columbus

Saturday, July 27

Columbus Clippers

Gwinnett Stripers

Triple A Baseball

Huntington Park – Columbus

ABC Supply 500 – Long Pond, Pa.

Thursday, August 15

Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs

MLB Baseball

Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia

Friday, August 16

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

MLB Baseball

Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia

Friday, August 16

Reading Fightin Phils

Trenton Thunder

Double A Baseball

First Energy Stadium – Reading

Saturday, August 17

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

MLB Baseball

Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia

Saturday, August 17

Reading Fightin Phils

Trenton Thunder

Double A Baseball

First Energy Stadium – Reading

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Valvoline – Madison, Ill.

Thursday, October 22

St Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies

MLB Baseball

Busch Stadium – St. Louis

Sunday, October 25

St Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies

MLB Baseball

Busch Stadium – St. Louis

Grand Prix of Portland – Portland, Ore.

Thursday, August 29

Hillsboro Hops

Boise Hawks

Single A Baseball

Ron Tonkin Field – Hillsboro

Friday, August 30

Hillsboro Hops

Boise Hawks

Single A Baseball

Ron Tonkin Field – Hillsboro

Saturday, August 31

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

MLS Soccer

Providence Park – Portland

