These are all of the other sporting events that we could find that occur around the remaining NTT IndyCar Series races. There are more, but we did not include anything that coincides with on-track activity.
Austin, Texas – Circuit of The Americas
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Wednesday, March 20
Texas Stars
Grand Rapids Griffins
AHL Hockey
HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park
Thursday, March 21
Austin Spurs
Sioux Falls Sky Force
NBA G-League
HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park
Friday, March 22
Texas Stars
Chicago Wolves
AHL Hockey
HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park
Saturday, March 23
Texas Stars
Grand Rapids Griffins
AHL Hockey
HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park
Birmingham, Ala. – Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Friday, April 5
Birmingham Bulls
Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs
SPHL Hockey
Pelham Civic Complex – Pelham
Saturday, April 6
Birmingham Legion FC
New York Red Bulls II
USL Soccer
BBVA Compass Field – Birmingham
Saturday, April 6
Birmingham Bulls
Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs
SPHL Hockey
Pelham Civic Complex – Pelham
Long Beach, Calif. – Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Wednesday, April 10
Los Angeles Angels
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Baseball
Angel Stadium – Anaheim
Wednesday, April 10
Los Angeles Clippers
Utah Jazz
NBA Basketball
Staples Center – Los Angeles
Wednesday, April 10
Lancaster JetHawks
Lake Elsinore Storm
Single A Baseball
The Hanger – Lancaster
Wednesday, April 10
Orange County SC
Seattle Sounders FC 2
USL Soccer
Championship Stadium – Irvine
Friday, April 12
Los Angeles Dodgers
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Baseball
Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles
Friday, April 12
Ontario Reign
Stockton Heat
AHL Hockey
Citizens Business Bank Arena – Ontario
Saturday, April 13
Los Angeles Dodgers
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Baseball
Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles
Saturday, April 13
Los Angeles FC
Cincinatti FC
MLS Soccer
Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles
Saturday, April 13
LA Galaxy
Philadelphia Union
MLS Soccer
Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson
Indianapolis, Ind. – “Month of May”
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Tuesday, May 14
Indianapolis Indians
Scranton Wilkes Barre
Triple A Baseball
Victory Field – Indianapolis
Friday, May 17
Indianapolis Indians
Norfolk Tides
Triple A Baseball
Victory Field – Indianapolis
Friday, May 17
Indiana Union
Michigan Legends
United Women’s Soccer
Grand Park – Westfield
Buy Tickeets
Saturday, May 18
Indianapolis Indians
Norfolk Tides
Triple A Baseball
Victory Field – Indianapolis
Saturday, May 18
Indy Eleven
Charleston Battery
USL Soccer
Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, May 25
Indy Eleven
Nashville SC
USL Soccer
Lucas Oil Stadium
Detroit, Mich. – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation
Fort Worth, Tex. – DXC Technology 600
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Sunday, June 9
Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics
MLB Baseball
Globe Life Park – Arlington
Sunday, June 9
Dallas Rattlers
Florida Launch
Major League Lacrosse
Ford Center At The Star – Frisco
Buy Tickets
Elkhart Lake, Wis. – REV Group Grand Prix At Road America
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Thursday, June 20
Milwaukee Brewers
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Baseball
Miller Park – Milwaukee
Thursday, June 20
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
Clinton LumberKings
Single A Baseball
Fox Cities Stadium – Appleton
Friday, June 21
Milwaukee Brewers
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Baseball
Miller Park – Milwaukee
Thursday, June 20
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
Clinton LumberKings
Single A Baseball
Fox Cities Stadium – Appleton
Honda Indy Toronto – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Friday, July 12
Toronto FC II
South Georgia Tormenta FC
USL League One Soccer
BMO Training Ground – Toronto (Downsview)
Buy Tickets
Saturday, July 13
Toronto Wolfpack
Featherstone Rovers
Rugby Football League
Lamport Stadium
Des Moines, Iowa – Iowa 300
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Thursday, July 18
Iowa Cubs
Oklahoma City Dodgers
Triple A Baseball
Principal Park – Des Moines
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Lexington, Ohio
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Thursday, July 25
Columbus Clippers
Scranton Wilkes-Barre
Triple A Baseball
Huntington Park – Columbus
Friday, July 26
Columbus Clippers
Gwinnett Stripers
Triple A Baseball
Huntington Park – Columbus
Saturday, July 27
Columbus Clippers
Gwinnett Stripers
Triple A Baseball
Huntington Park – Columbus
ABC Supply 500 – Long Pond, Pa.
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Thursday, August 15
Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago Cubs
MLB Baseball
Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia
Friday, August 16
Philadelphia Phillies
San Diego Padres
MLB Baseball
Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia
Friday, August 16
Reading Fightin Phils
Trenton Thunder
Double A Baseball
First Energy Stadium – Reading
Saturday, August 17
Philadelphia Phillies
San Diego Padres
MLB Baseball
Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia
Saturday, August 17
Reading Fightin Phils
Trenton Thunder
Double A Baseball
First Energy Stadium – Reading
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Valvoline – Madison, Ill.
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Thursday, October 22
St Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies
MLB Baseball
Busch Stadium – St. Louis
Sunday, October 25
St Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies
MLB Baseball
Busch Stadium – St. Louis
Grand Prix of Portland – Portland, Ore.
Date
Team
Opponent
Sport
Location
Tickets
Thursday, August 29
Hillsboro Hops
Boise Hawks
Single A Baseball
Ron Tonkin Field – Hillsboro
Friday, August 30
Hillsboro Hops
Boise Hawks
Single A Baseball
Ron Tonkin Field – Hillsboro
Saturday, August 31
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
MLS Soccer
Providence Park – Portland