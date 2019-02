The concert page was one of the most popular pages on tracksideonline.com last year, so we’ve brought it back. Make sure you check back often for updates.

Note #1: we’ll also get the links to the venues and tickets built before the season begins. I (Steve) wanted to get this out there so you can start your planning.

Note #2: this is a pretty time-consuming endeavor and in full disclosure, we do receive a commission if you purchase music or tickets from a large number of the links included

St. Petersburg, Fla. – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Austin, Texas – Circuit of The Americas

Birmingham, Ala. – Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Long Beach, Calif. – Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Indianapolis, Ind. – “Month of May”

Detroit, Mich. – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation

Fort Worth, Texas – DXC Technology 600

Elkhart Lake, Wis. – REV Group Grand Prix At Road America

Honda Indy Toronto – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Iowa Speedway 300 – Newton, Iowa

Date Band Location Tickets Friday, July 19 The Turbos Iowa City Yacht Club – Iowa City

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Lexington, Ohio

Date Band Location Tickets Wednesday, July 24 Lord Huron EXPRESS LIVE! – Columbus Thursday, July 25 Snail Mail Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus Saturday, July 27 Electric Orange Peel 400 W Rich – Columbus

ABC Supply 500 – Long Pond, Pa.

Date Band Location Tickets Thursday, August 15 Little River Band Keswick Theatre – Glenside Friday, August 16 .38 Special Penn’s Peak – Jim Thorpe Saturday, August 17 Backstreet Boys Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia Saturday, August 17 Mark Knopfler The Met – Philadelphia

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Valvoline – Madison, Ill.

Date Band Location Tickets Thursday, August 22 Joe Nichols River City Casino & Hotel – St. Louis Saturday, August 24 Jason Aldean Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights Saturday, August 24 Carly Pearce Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights

Grand Prix of Portland – Portland, Ore.

Date Band Location Tickets Sunday, September 1 Lindsay Clark Al’s Den, McMenamin’s Crystal Hotel – Portland

Firestone Grand Prix Of Monterey – Monterey, Calif.