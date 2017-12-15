Both Patrick and Steve are music fans, and will often go to concerts on race weekends if it fits into our schedule. This list is as much for us, as it is for everybody else. Obviously, it’s a little far away for dates at the end of the season, but this page will get regular updates. Also, make sure to point out any shows that we might be missing.

Phoenix International Raceway Open Test  

DATE BAND VENUE
Thurs. Feb. 8th Lights The Marquee
Thur. Feb. 8th Kreator The Van Buren
Thurs. Feb. 8th Typhoon The Crescent Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 9th Dua Lipa The Van Buren
Fri. Feb. 9th Paul Anka Wild Horse Pass Casino
Fri. Feb 9th The Green The Crescent Ballroom
Sat. Feb 10th Drive By Truckers The Van Buren
Sat. Feb. 10th Yacht The Crescent Ballroom
Sun. Feb. 11th Joywave The Crescent Ballroom
Sun. Feb. 11th Zebra BLK Live

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

DATE BAND VENUE
Wed. March 7th Andy McKee The Attic
Thurs. March 8th. Vanilla Ice/Tone Loc/Salt-N-Peppa Florida Strawberry Festival
Thurs. March 8th. Daughtry Ven Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Thurs. March 8th. Robin Trower Capitol Theatre
Fri. March 9th Earth, Wind & Fire/Charley Pride Florida Strawberry Festival
Fri. March 9th Hippie Sabotage Jannus Live
Fri. March 9th Velvet Caravan Glennridge Performing Arts Center
Sat. March 10th Sawyer Brown/Babyface Florida Strawberry Festival
Sat. March 10th John Hammond The Attic
Sat. March 10th Kreator Jannus Live
Sun. March 11th Brad Paisley/Chase Bryant Florida Strawberry Festival
Sun. March 11th Crystal Bowersox The Attic
Sun. March 11th SonReal The Crowbar

Barber Motorsports Park testing

DATE BAND VENUE
Mon. March 19th Palm Spring Street Firehouse

Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing

DATE BAND VENUE
Tue. March 27 Brett Cobb The Hi-Fi

Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix

DATE BAND VENUE
Thur. April 5th Agent Orange Yucca Tap Room
Fri. April 6th Dick Dale The Rhythm Room
Fri. April 6th Loma Valley Bar

Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach

DATE BAND VENUE
Wed. April 11th Elephant Revival Troubador
Wed. April 11th Turnover The Fonda Theatre
Fri. April 13th Clint Black La Miranda Theatre For the Performing Arts
Fri. April 13th Melissa Manchester The Canyon
Fri. April 13th The Soft Moon Teragram Ballroom
Fri. April 13th Tom Keifer The Rose
Sat. April 14th Clint Black La Miranda Theatre For the Performing Arts
Sat. April 14th Melissa Manchester The Coach House Concert Hall
Sat. April 14th Nightwish City National Grove of Anaheim
Sat. April 14th Tom Keifer Whisky A Go Go
Sun. April 15th Los Lonely Boys The Coach House Concert Hall
Sun. April 15th Marshall Tucker Band The Canyon

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama 

DATE BAND VENUE
Thur. April 19th Chris Young Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Thur. April 19th The Eagles Legacy Arena
Thur. April 19th Judah and the Lion Sloss Furnace National Historic Landmark
Fri. April 20th Durand Jones and the Indications Work Play Theatre
Sat. April 21st Mark Farina Work Play Theatre

INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500

DATE BAND VENUE
Sat. May 12th John Prine Clowes Memorial Hall

Chevrolet Belle Isle Grand Prix

DATE BAND VENUE
Fri. June 1st Khalid Meadow Brook Ampitheatre
Sun. June 3rd Hammerfall Harpos Concert Theatre

Texas Indy 500

DATE BAND VENUE
Sat. June 9th Maroon 5 American Airlines Center

KOHLER Grand Prix

DATE BAND VENUE
Wed. June 20th Walker Hayes/Marren Morris Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)
Thur. June 21st Nitty Gritty Dirt Band/Brett Edgridge Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)
Fri. June 22nd Barenaked Ladies Riverside Theatre (Milwaukee)
Fri. June 22nd Jake Owen, Jason Aldean Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)
Sat. June 23rd Neal McCoy, Brantley Gilbert Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)

Iowa Corn 300

 

Honda Indy Toronto

DATE BAND VENUE
Thurs. July 12th Foo Fighters Rogers Center
Sat. July 14th Pixies/Weezer Budweiser Stage
Sun. July 15th The Eagles Scotiabank Center
Mon. July 16th Kesha/Macklamore Budweiser Stage

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

 

ABC Supply 500

 

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

DATE BAND VENUE
Sat. August 25th Niall Horan Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

Grand Prix of Portand

 

GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma