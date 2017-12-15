Both Patrick and Steve are music fans, and will often go to concerts on race weekends if it fits into our schedule. This list is as much for us, as it is for everybody else. Obviously, it’s a little far away for dates at the end of the season, but this page will get regular updates. Also, make sure to point out any shows that we might be missing.

Phoenix International Raceway Open Test

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Barber Motorsports Park testing

DATE BAND VENUE Mon. March 19th Palm Spring Street Firehouse

Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing

DATE BAND VENUE Tue. March 27 Brett Cobb The Hi-Fi

Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix

Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500

DATE BAND VENUE Sat. May 12th John Prine Clowes Memorial Hall

Chevrolet Belle Isle Grand Prix

Texas Indy 500

DATE BAND VENUE Sat. June 9th Maroon 5 American Airlines Center

KOHLER Grand Prix

Iowa Corn 300

Honda Indy Toronto

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

ABC Supply 500

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

DATE BAND VENUE Sat. August 25th Niall Horan Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

Grand Prix of Portand