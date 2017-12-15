Both Patrick and Steve are music fans, and will often go to concerts on race weekends if it fits into our schedule. This list is as much for us, as it is for everybody else. Obviously, it’s a little far away for dates at the end of the season, but this page will get regular updates. Also, make sure to point out any shows that we might be missing.
Phoenix International Raceway Open Test
|DATE
|BAND
|VENUE
|Thurs. Feb. 8th
|Lights
|The Marquee
|Thur. Feb. 8th
|Kreator
|The Van Buren
|Thurs. Feb. 8th
|Typhoon
|The Crescent Ballroom
|Fri. Feb. 9th
|Dua Lipa
|The Van Buren
|Fri. Feb. 9th
|Paul Anka
|Wild Horse Pass Casino
|Fri. Feb 9th
|The Green
|The Crescent Ballroom
|Sat. Feb 10th
|Drive By Truckers
|The Van Buren
|Sat. Feb. 10th
|Yacht
|The Crescent Ballroom
|Sun. Feb. 11th
|Joywave
|The Crescent Ballroom
|Sun. Feb. 11th
|Zebra
|BLK Live
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|Wed. March 7th
|Andy McKee
|The Attic
|Thurs. March 8th.
|Vanilla Ice/Tone Loc/Salt-N-Peppa
|Florida Strawberry Festival
|Thurs. March 8th.
|Daughtry
|Ven Wezel Performing Arts Hall
|Thurs. March 8th.
|Robin Trower
|Capitol Theatre
|Fri. March 9th
|Earth, Wind & Fire/Charley Pride
|Florida Strawberry Festival
|Fri. March 9th
|Hippie Sabotage
|Jannus Live
|Fri. March 9th
|Velvet Caravan
|Glennridge Performing Arts Center
|Sat. March 10th
|Sawyer Brown/Babyface
|Florida Strawberry Festival
|Sat. March 10th
|John Hammond
|The Attic
|Sat. March 10th
|Kreator
|Jannus Live
|Sun. March 11th
|Brad Paisley/Chase Bryant
|Florida Strawberry Festival
|Sun. March 11th
|Crystal Bowersox
|The Attic
|Sun. March 11th
|SonReal
|The Crowbar
Barber Motorsports Park testing
|Mon. March 19th
|Palm
|Spring Street Firehouse
Indianapolis Motor Speedway testing
|Tue. March 27
|Brett Cobb
|The Hi-Fi
Desert Diamond West Valley Phoenix Grand Prix
|Thur. April 5th
|Agent Orange
|Yucca Tap Room
|Fri. April 6th
|Dick Dale
|The Rhythm Room
|Fri. April 6th
|Loma
|Valley Bar
Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach
|Wed. April 11th
|Elephant Revival
|Troubador
|Wed. April 11th
|Turnover
|The Fonda Theatre
|Fri. April 13th
|Clint Black
|La Miranda Theatre For the Performing Arts
|Fri. April 13th
|Melissa Manchester
|The Canyon
|Fri. April 13th
|The Soft Moon
|Teragram Ballroom
|Fri. April 13th
|Tom Keifer
|The Rose
|Sat. April 14th
|Clint Black
|La Miranda Theatre For the Performing Arts
|Sat. April 14th
|Melissa Manchester
|The Coach House Concert Hall
|Sat. April 14th
|Nightwish
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|Sat. April 14th
|Tom Keifer
|Whisky A Go Go
|Sun. April 15th
|Los Lonely Boys
|The Coach House Concert Hall
|Sun. April 15th
|Marshall Tucker Band
|The Canyon
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
|Thur. April 19th
|Chris Young
|Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
|Thur. April 19th
|The Eagles
|Legacy Arena
|Thur. April 19th
|Judah and the Lion
|Sloss Furnace National Historic Landmark
|Fri. April 20th
|Durand Jones and the Indications
|Work Play Theatre
|Sat. April 21st
|Mark Farina
|Work Play Theatre
INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500
|Sat. May 12th
|John Prine
|Clowes Memorial Hall
Chevrolet Belle Isle Grand Prix
|Fri. June 1st
|Khalid
|Meadow Brook Ampitheatre
|Sun. June 3rd
|Hammerfall
|Harpos Concert Theatre
Texas Indy 500
|Sat. June 9th
|Maroon 5
|American Airlines Center
KOHLER Grand Prix
|Wed. June 20th
|Walker Hayes/Marren Morris
|Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)
|Thur. June 21st
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band/Brett Edgridge
|Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)
|Fri. June 22nd
|Barenaked Ladies
|Riverside Theatre (Milwaukee)
|Fri. June 22nd
|Jake Owen, Jason Aldean
|Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)
|Sat. June 23rd
|Neal McCoy, Brantley Gilbert
|Ford Festival Park (Oshkosh)
Iowa Corn 300
Honda Indy Toronto
|Thurs. July 12th
|Foo Fighters
|Rogers Center
|Sat. July 14th
|Pixies/Weezer
|Budweiser Stage
|Sun. July 15th
|The Eagles
|Scotiabank Center
|Mon. July 16th
|Kesha/Macklamore
|Budweiser Stage
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
ABC Supply 500
Bommarito Automotive Group 500
|Sat. August 25th
|Niall Horan
|Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre
Grand Prix of Portand