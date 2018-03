BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 LEEDS, Alabama – Greetings from the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park, site of a one-day Verizon IndyCar Series open test session that allows the teams to further hone the 2018 aero kit for road course use. This magnificent facility has become a popular stop for the series since it first starting hosting…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.