The first starting lineup of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season, today’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, is confirmed with Firestone tire designations. The majority of the field will start on Firestone’s red alternate tire, while Zach Veach, Charlie Kimball and Zachary Claman DeMelo are the three drivers who will start on the primary…



