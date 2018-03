By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan and Steve Wittich The Verizon IndyCar Series took to the track Saturday morning at 11:10 a.m. for the third practice session of the weekend, as the last of the series here to hit the track on Saturday. Prior to this session, all three of the Mazda Road to Indy Presented…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.