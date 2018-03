St. Petersburg, FL (March 9, 2018) – Rookie Zach Claman De Melo took part in his first Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying on a street course on Saturday at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg placing 22nd on the grid for Sunday’s season-opening race. Claman De Melo recorded a quickest lap of 1:01.8567 around the…



