Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, March 7th 2018

By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan, and Steve Wittich Location: Mooresville, N.C. Team Owner: Roger Penske President: Tim Cindric General Manager: Clive Howell Team Manager: Jon Bouslog Competition Director: Kyle Moyer Technical Director: Ron Ruzewski Engine Manufacturer: Chevrolet First Indy car start: 1968 Telegraph Trophy 200 at Mosport International Raceway in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada (Mark Donohue)…