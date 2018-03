Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, March 7th 2018

By Tony DiZinno, Patrick Stephan, and Steve Wittich Location: Brownsburg, Ind. Team Owners: Bobby Rahal, David Letterman, and Mike Lanigan General Manager: Steve Dickson INDYCAR Team Manager: Ricardo Nault Technical Director: Tom German Engine Manufacturer: Honda First Indy car start: 1992 Daikyo IndyCar Grand Prix on the streets of Surfers Paradise in Surfers Paradise, Calif….