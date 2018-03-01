Quick note: As you may have noticed, Tony DiZinno is helping us with our team-by-team previews. Even better news? “TDZ” will be joining TSO at select races, including the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where we will have a three-pronged attack of Tony, Patrick, and Steve. As a subscriber, you are our best marketing…
TSO’s 2018 Dale Coyne Racing preview
category: TSO News
tags: 2018, Dale Coyne Racing, Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan, Pietro Fittipaldi, preview, Sebastien Bourdais, Zachary Claman DeMelo