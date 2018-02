By Steve Wittich Good morning from ISM Raceway, where the entire 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series field is on hand for “spring training.” The teams and drivers have two three hour sessions of testing scheduled. The first session is from 1pm – 4pm, and the second session is from 6pm – 9pm (Mountain). You’ll be able…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.