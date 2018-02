By Steve Wittich We’re currently one hour into a four-hour rookie test session here at ISM (PIR) that is scheduled to run until 5pm. When the four-hour rookie test session began promptly at 1pm, the ambient temperature was 77F and the average track temperature was 94F. The lowest temperature of 88F was on the front straight…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.