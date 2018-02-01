INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Feb. 1, 2018) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports unveiled today, from Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis alongside 100 lucky fans, the three Dallara-Honda Indy cars of James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens and Jack Harvey in their 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season liveries.

The three Honda-powered cars maintain the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ signature chrome design which debuted on the No. 5 and No. 7 entries last season. Hinchcliffe will remain in the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Honda with a slightly revamped gold chrome livery from the previous three seasons. Wickens will make his St. Pete debut in the red chrome Lucas Oil Honda No. 6 machine, a change from the team’s typical No. 7 entry and a nod to Toronto, nicknamed “The 6.” Harvey’s No. 60 AutoNation SiriusXM Michael Shank Racing entry, with whom SPM is a technical partner, dons pink chrome highlights to coincide with AutoNation’s #DrivePink campaign.

Along with the unveiling, the Indianapolis-based team confirmed multiple multi-year extensions with its partners. Arrow Electronics, beginning its fourth season with SPM, and Lucas Oil, a handshake deal between Forrest Lucas and Sam Schmidt for over 20 years, return as primary partners. Also renewing and expanding their multi-year associate partnerships with the team are Launch Consulting, Copper Moon Coffee and Ganesh Machinery.

To watch this morning’s unveiling, please visit the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Facebook page by clicking HERE. SPM next head to Northern California this Sunday for the team’s penultimate private test before the 2018 season commences next month in St. Petersburg, FL. For more information about SPM, please visit spmindycar.com.

Sam Schmidt, Co-Owner, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

“It’s a really exciting time for our team. We have obviously made a lot of changes during the off-season, and I hope that our commitment to this series, our partners and the fans, is really showing. To be able to announce multi-year deals ahead of the season, and host a great event like today, is a testament to the people we have in our organization.”



Ric Peterson, Co-Owner, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

“With all of the different changes we’ve made the past few months, and seeing how involved and excited all of our partners are with those changes and where we’re taking the organization, I think 2018 is going to be a great year for SPM.”



Michael Shank, Owner, Michael Shank Racing

“We are super excited to have AutoNation and SiriusXM onboard – it’s the cornerstone of our program. They are great partners with tremendous business backing. Our goal is to try and produce as many great results for them as possible, on and off the track, and bring them to the front of IndyCar racing this year. I am really excited to get to do this with them and everyone at SPM, and can’t wait to get started at St. Pete.”



Mike Long, Chairman, President and CEO, Arrow Electronics

“Arrow Electronics is thrilled to expand our relationship with SPM, as we both guide innovation forward to help improve people’s lives. Five Years Out shows our commitment to building relationships with the most forward-looking companies in the world, embodied by the number 5 car.”



Forrest Lucas, Founder and President, Lucas Oil

“I’ve known Sam for over 20 years, and he is not only a great businessman but a great friend. We’re very pleased to continue our relationship with him and all of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for the years to come. Sam and Ric have done great things for their organization over the years, and I’m happy to be part of their story. 2018 should be a great year for all of us.”



Marc Cannon, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, AutoNation

“AutoNation is excited to partner with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and the Michael Shank Racing team. We look forward to an amazing 2018 season with the AutoNation/SiriusXM No. 60 car.”



Jim Meyer, CEO, SiriusXM

“We are very pleased to work with Michael Shank Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to expand our sponsorship to several races this season. We look forward to having SiriusXM represented on the car and supporting Jack Harvey and his team as they compete.”



Wud Pocinwong, CEO, Launch Consulting

“We’re pumped to continue our long relationship with SPM as the Analytics & Machine Learning partner on the technical team. This multi-year extension gives us the opportunity to launch intelligent systems that accelerate race day decisions.”



Brad Gutwein, CEO, Copper Moon Coffee

“We are very excited to renew our multi-year partnership as the Official Coffee of SPM, furthering our relationship together presents a great opportunity to align our shared values and create new ways to support the team and their partners. We know providing our many specialty coffees to the SPM team will create the winning fuel to drive the team to victory on and off the track.”



Robert Serrano, President, Ganesh Machinery

“Ganesh Machinery is excited about securing a multi-year agreement with SPM. Our GENMILL and GENTURN CNC machines help in manufacturing the state of the art components needed by SPM to secure winning results. We look forward to celebrating several wins and championships in the future.”

Source: Schmidt Peterson Motorsports PR