Brand returns to the team for the first time since the inaugural, championship-winning season BROWNSBURG, Ind. (January 31, 2018) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) and Total Specialties USA, Inc., Total S.A.’s U.S. marketing affiliate, have announced a multi-year agreement that will see TOTAL QUARTZ become the Official Lubricant Partner of their Verizon IndyCar Series team…
TOTAL QUARTZ NAMED OFFICIAL LUBRICANT PARTNER OF RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AND PRIMARY SPONSOR OF RAHAL’S ENTRY AT THE TOYOTA GRAND PRIX IN A MULTI-YEAR DEAL
