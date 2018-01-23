Indianapolis, Indiana (January 23nd, 2018) – Juncos Racing announced today the team will continue their partnership with Chevrolet for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series. Kyle Kaiser will run a four-race schedule starting with Phoenix International Raceway for the 2018 season. Juncos Racing began their relationship with Chevrolet during the 2017 season in the team’s first…
Juncos Racing continues partnership with Chevrolet for 2018 season Kyle Kaiser and Rene Binder race schedule announced
category: Juncos Racing PR