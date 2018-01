INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Jan. 12, 2018) Harding Racing is announcing its full season entry in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series. This will be the team’s first full-time campaign after a three-race stint in 2017. Gabby Chaves will return to Harding Racing to pilot the #88 Chevrolet after an impressive ninth place in the team’s IndyCar debut…



