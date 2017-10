2018 INDYCAR schedule builds on consistency, adds Portland event • Sixteen races return from this year’s schedule, most retaining same slot • Phoenix Raceway event reverts to preferred first weekend in April • Important Pacific Northwest market re-entered with return to Portland International Raceway INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017) – Consistency and stability, plus the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.