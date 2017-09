Bourdais Finishes Ninth at Sonoma Sonoma, CA (September 17, 2017) – It wasn’t the way the Dale Coyne Racing team wanted to end the season on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway, but the team still came home with a top 10 finish with Sebastien Bourdais placing ninth. Rookie Ed Jones suffered the team’s first mechanical DNF…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.