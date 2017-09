Sonoma, CA (September 16, 2017) – Sebastien Bourdais and Ed Jones had a bit of an up and down qualifying session with the Frenchman placing 10th and the rookie 18th on the grid for Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. Both Dale Coyne Racing drivers took to the track in Group 2 of qualifying at the 2.385-mile, 12-turn…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.