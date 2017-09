The Verizon IndyCar Series held qualifying and one practice session today at the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma at Sonoma Raceway. Qualifying Results P1 No. 2 Newgarden, Chevrolet – 1:15.520 P2 No. 12 Power, Chevrolet – 1:15.555 P3 No. 1 Pagenaud, Chevrolet – 1:15.635 P6 No. 9 NTT DATA Honda (Dixon) – 1:16.397 P12 No….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.