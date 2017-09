Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, September 16th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma – Sonoma Raceway Verizon IndyCar Series PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – Saturday, September 16, 2017 RAHAL QUALIFIED NINTH FOR THE GOPRO GRAND PRIX OF SONOMA INDYCAR SEASON FINALE; ROOKIE CLAMAN DeMELO WILL START 21ST 1) Josef Newgarden 1:15.5205 / 113.691 mph (Group 1, Round 3) 9) Graham Rahal …