Title is Sixth Consecutive for the Chevrolet IndyCar Program DETROIT (September 16, 2017) – For the sixth consecutive season, Chevrolet has won the Verizon IndyCar Series (VISC) Manufacturer Championship. The Bowtie Brand has captured the title every season since returning to IndyCar competition in 2012. The Chevrolet 2.2 liter twin turbocharged direct injected V6 IndyCar engine…



