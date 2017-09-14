SONOMA, Calif. (Sept. 14, 2017) — The Verizon IndyCar® Series returns to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for its season finale at the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sept. 15-17. Below are some points of interest regarding previous INDYCAR events in Sonoma:

The GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma has featured eight different winners since the series’ first visit to Sonoma in 2005: Tony Kanaan, 2005; Marco Andretti, 2006; Helio Castroneves, 2008; Dario Franchitti, 2009; Ryan Briscoe, 2012; Will Power, 2010, 2011, 2013; Scott Dixon, 2007, 2014 and 2015 and Simon Pagenaud, 2016.

This is the third consecutive year Sonoma Raceway has hosted the Verizon IndyCar Series championship race.

The championship title has been decided in the season-finale for 12 consecutive years.

Simon Pagenaud set the track qualifying record in 2016 with a fast lap of 1 minute, 16.2530 seconds at 112.599 mph.

Pagenaud set the track record for most laps led by a race winner in 2016 with 76 (of 85) and record for fastest race winner (101.181 mph).

The 2015 and 2014 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma events both featured 10 lead changes and 20 drivers finished on the lead lap.

Scott Dixon set the track record for worst starting position of a winner in 2015 (9th). He also set the track record for the largest margin of victory in an IndyCar Series event at 6.1115 seconds over Ryan Hunter-Reay also in 2015.

The raceway unveiled a modified track layout in 2012, with changes to Turns 7, 9 and 11 designed to enhance passing. With the modifications, the track length is 12 turns, 2.385 miles and race distance was increased from 75 to 85 laps.

Will Power became the first repeat INDYCAR winner in Sonoma after claiming back-to-back wins in 2010 and 2011. Dixon is the only other repeat Sonoma winner (2014, 2015).

Marco Andretti won his first-ever INDYCAR race at Sonoma Raceway in 2006. At 19-years, 167 days, Andretti became the then-youngest driver in history to win a major open-wheel event. Andretti also claimed victory in Sonoma in the 2005 Firestone Indy Lights event.

2008 marked the first year that the unified INDYCAR and Champ Car World Series competed in the Sonoma Valley.

Will Power has led the most laps in IndyCar competition at Sonoma Raceway with 276.

The 2005 INDYCAR event in Sonoma marked the first major open-wheel event at the Sonoma facility in 35 years and the first permanent road-course event in the 11-year history of INDYCAR.

Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan are the only drivers who have competed in all 12 INDYCAR events in Sonoma.

Five of the 12 GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma winners have started from the pole (Castroneves, Franchitti, Pagenaud, Power – twice).

