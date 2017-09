Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Pre-Race Notes Season-Finale of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series NEWS & NOTES: DATE: September 15-17, 2017 SPECIAL PROGRAMMING: Graham Rahal will be the featured driver on “INDYCAR: Next,” a 30-minute special that will air on NBCSN Friday, September 15 at 8 p.m. ET. PRACTICE BROADCASTS: Live on NBCSN on Friday, September 15 from 5:00-6:30…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.