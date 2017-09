Watkins Glen, NY (September 3, 2017) –The Dale Coyne Racing drivers didn’t have the race they were anticipating at the INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen on Sunday with Ed Jones taking the checkered in 13th and Sebastien Bourdais registering the fastest lap of the race on his way to a 17th place finish. With…



