Plainfield, IL (August 23, 2017) – Less than 14 weeks after being sidelined following his scary qualifying incident at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sebastien Bourdais is returning behind the wheel of the #18 Dale Coyne Racing entry at this weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park. Bourdais, who suffered multiple fractures to his…
Bourdais Returns for Final Three Races of the Season
category: Dale Coyne Racing PR, TSO News
tags: Dale Coyne Racing, Esteban Gutierrez steps aside, Gateway Motorsports Park, returns, Sebastien Bourdais, Watkins Glen International