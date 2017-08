SOURCE: SPM PR INDIANAPOLIS, IN (August 21, 2017) – Verizon IndyCar Series team Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) has named a driver for the final two races of the 2017 season with Jack Harvey. The Lincolnshire, U.K. native will pilot the No.7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports AutoNation Sirius XM Honda at Watkins Glen International and Sonoma Raceway. The…



