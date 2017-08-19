Per INDYCAR, Ryan Hunter-Reay was checked at the infield medical center by INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, and will be transported via ground ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for further evaluation. INDYCAR will provide more updates when they become available….
ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – Saturday – Ryan Hunter-Reay update – 3:20pm
