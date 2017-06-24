ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Road America is a beautiful four-mile road course situated in the Wisconsin Dells, but with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s today, it was more appealing than ever as the Verizon IndyCar Series returned for their second straight year here.

Both of the ABC Supply teams improved their cars from yesterday’s practice session but both drivers were disappointed in the results.

Carlos Munoz felt his ABC Supply Chevrolet was good enough to be in the top 12 and that was the stated goal. He just missed the cut in the final seconds of the first round of knock-out qualifying. Munoz posted a time of 1 minute, 42.9039 seconds (140.426mph) and will start 13th in the Kohler Grand Prix.

“This has been our best qualifying on road courses this year. It’s very close but I think we could have done a little bit better,” Munoz said afterwards. “We were fighting to be in that top 12, that was the goal. We’ve made good progress but we just need to make a little bit more grip in the car. But the good thing here is if you have a good car, you can go forward.”

Daly was enthusiastic about the improvements in his car’s handling from yesterday to today but there is definitely an issue with the speed being generated in his ABC Supply Chevy. The engineers will investigate the data this evening to try to determine the cause. Daly posted a lap of 1 minute, 44.1579 seconds for a speed of 138.736mph.“Actually, the ABC car feels really good,” said Daly, who starts 21st.

“I’m really happy with our balance that we had that session. We improved in a lot of areas corner-wise. But there’s some things that are definitely slowing us down which is a shame but we are going to evaluate everything we can and see if we can eliminate some things that are definitely holding us back. I don’t think we deserve to be this far back because I think the car is quite good right now and that’s the positive.”

The pole was won by Helio Castroneves with a lap time of 1 minute, 41.3007 seconds. The teams have a 30-minute warmup tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT. .