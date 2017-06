Posted by Steve Wittich on Saturday, June 24th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America Verizon IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – June 24, 2017 RAHAL QUALIFIED SIXTH FOR THE KOHLER GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA 1) Helio Castroneves 1:41.3007 / 142.649 mph (Group 2, Round 3; set on alternate tires) 6) Graham Rahal 1:45.0464 / 137.562 mph (Group 1, Round 3;…