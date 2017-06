Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Friday, June 23rd 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America Verizon IndyCar Series PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – June 23, 2017 RAHAL SET THE EIGHTH FASTEST TIME IN PRACTICE FOR THE KOHLER GRAND PRIX 1) Josef Newgarden 1:42.8229 / 140.537 mph 8) Graham Rahal 1:43.7540 / 139.276 mph GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 GEHL / D-A Lubricant Dallara/Honda/Firestone:…