BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Rumors of Team Penske’s demise in the Verizon IndyCar Series have been greatly exaggerated. Despite four wins in the first eight races of the 2017 season, Team Penske has not lived up to the dominating status of last season when it won 10 of the 16 races….



