TORONTO (June 20, 2017) – The Great Canadian Combo ticket package for Honda Indy Toronto went on sale yesterday with the support of Canada’s favourite racer, James Hinchcliffe, to much fanfare.

The driver of the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda in the Verizon IndyCar Series toured Toronto’s downtown in a Honda Civic Type R, making its much-anticipated debut to the Canadian automotive market this summer. Hinchcliffe’s journey ended at the Exhibition Place GO Station near the 2.89-kilometer (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary street circuit currently under construction for the July 14-16th event.

The Great Canadian Combo ticket package combines the quintessential Canadian food experience with Ontario’s largest annual sporting event, the Honda Indy Toronto. Priced at $45 per package and available in limited quantities, it includes:

One (1) Single Day General Admission Ticket (Saturday or Sunday admission – not valid for grandstand access)

One (1) Smoke’s Poutinerie Poutine (redeemable only at 2017 Honda Indy Toronto)

One (1) Tim Hortons $10 Tims Card (redeemable in-store at Tim Hortons locations)

The Great Canadian Combo announcement also aligns with the continuation of Tim Hortons’ sponsorship of the Honda Indy Toronto as the event’s official coffee and baked goods provider.

“Tim Hortons joined as a partner of the race for the first time last year, and we’re proud to have them return again,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Honda Indy Toronto. “As Canada celebrates its 150th, this is a truly Canadian ticket package combining our country’s iconic race weekend, coffee and food at a fantastic value.”

Tim Hortons will have a presence onsite with a Tims Coffee Truck to deliver Canada’s Favourite Coffee to festival-goers and team personnel. It will also have extensive branding throughout the event site and along the historic street course. Tim Hortons will also add a sampling station inside Enercare Centre offering iced lattes.

Before the race cars take to the track on Friday, the Indy Cycling Challenge is first up on Thursday afternoon, July 13th, to raise money for a great cause. This inaugural event benefits Prostate Cancer Canada and will be organized into two races: a 10KM and 25KM. Cyclists will compete in a timed event for a chance to win incredible prizes. Entries are limited and are open now at theindychallenge.com.

Friday, July 14th is Fan Friday at the Honda Indy Toronto; gates are open to race fans of all ages with a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada, and is made possible through the generous support of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association (OHDA). Kids 12 and under receive free general admission throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For complete ticket pricing and event information, visit hondaindy.com or call 877-725-8849.