Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, June 9th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Rainguard Water Sealers 600 – Texas Motor Speedway Verizon IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – Friday, June 9, 2017 RAHAL QUALIFIED 11TH FOR SATURDAY NIGHT’S RAINGUARD WATER SEALERS 600 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY POLE: Charlie Kimball 2-lap avg. speed of 222.556 mph (L1: 222.364, L2: 222.747 mph) 11th: Graham Rahal 2-lap…