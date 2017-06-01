TORONTO ( June 1, 2017 ) –

July 14-16, 2017, at Exhibition Place. This new partnership includes the naming rights to the exclusive Champions Club as well as sponsorship of the Honda Indy Toronto Volunteer Program. Honda Indy Toronto is proud to announce that Meridian, Ontario's largest credit union, has joined as the official financial institution of the upcoming event, at Exhibition Place. This new partnership includes the naming rights to the exclusive Champions Club as well as sponsorship of the Honda Indy Toronto Volunteer Program.

As a community-focused credit union, Meridian helps grow the lives of more than a quarter of a million Members throughout Ontario. Meridian combines exceptional Member service with a full range of products and services such as telephone, mobile and online electronic banking services that allow its Members to access their money anywhere, any time.

“Meridian is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience just like we do for the festival-goers attending the Honda Indy Toronto. It’s a natural fit adding the Meridian name to the Champions Club,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Honda Indy Toronto. “Meridian is a brand on the rise continually growing the number of branches and overall presence in the Greater Toronto Area. We’re excited to have them a part of this large annual community event for the first time.”

The Meridian Champions Club provides a unique, premium experience for Honda Indy Toronto event goers. These ticket buyers are the most loyal, dedicated race fans who purchased their tickets early each year to receive special access and other great benefits on the event weekend. The highlight of the Champions Club happens on Sunday afternoon when members take part in the grid walk which takes them onto pit lane only minutes before the start of the Verizon IndyCar Series race. Other benefits include a souvenir credential with lanyard, Verizon IndyCar Series paddock access, discounts on merchandise and the opportunity to sign the start/finish line during race weekend.

“Meridian is extremely proud and excited to be aligned with such an energetic and thrilling sporting event,” said Bill Whyte, Meridian’s SVP and Chief Member Experience Officer. “Partnering with the Honda Indy will help elevate Meridian’s brand as we continue to increase our presence in the Greater Toronto Area.”

In addition to its new association with the Champions Club, Meridian will have a highly visible presence through branding exposure via trackside signage and fan banners on site at the Honda Indy Toronto. All of the volunteers’ T-shirts will feature the Meridian logo as part of its sponsorship of the race’s volunteer program. Meridian will also host VIPs and prospective clients on site and conduct event ticket promotions to build excitement with its Members for the 31st edition of Toronto’s annual racing festival.