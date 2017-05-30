FIFTH THIRD BANK EXTENDS OVERALL RELATIONSHIP AND EXPANDS ROLE TO BECOME PRIMARY SPONSOR OF SERVIA’S ENTRY AT THE DUALS IN DETROIT

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 30, 2017) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Fifth Third Bank has not only extended their partnership with the team as an associate sponsor for three more years, they have also expanded their role to include primary sponsorship of the No. 16 Indy car driven by Oriol Servia in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Duals, June 3 and 4. It is their first time to be a primary sponsor on an Indy car. Fifth Third Bank is in its second year as an associate sponsor for the team.

“We are very pleased that we have been able to grow our Fifth Third relationship and feature them as the primary sponsor in both races in Detroit on Oriol Servia’s entry,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “My personal experience with Fifth Third Bank goes back to the days when I lived in Columbus, Ohio and I am very proud that it has grown to this level since our partnership began in 2016. It’s going to be exciting to see Fifth Third as the primary sponsor on an Indy car and we look forward to the opportunity to put the car in Winner’s Circle.”

“There is no better way for us to ignite the Fifth Third brand than by partnering with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team and Indy car racing, said Steven Alonso, Group Regional President of Fifth Third Bank. “We had a great experience with our partnership last year and we are thrilled to not only continue but to increase our sponsorship for the next three years. We are really looking forward to being the primary sponsor and see the Fifth Third Bank car in the field at the Detroit Grand Prix.”

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheaders will both be televised live on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 3 and June 4.