SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 17, 2017) – Heavy winds at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hurt the Indy 500 teams Wednesday as many of the squads worked on pit stops rather than chance the tricky track conditions in Round 3 of practice for the 101stIndianapolis 500 set for May 28.

The Mecum Auctions DRR crew waited in the Gasoline Alley garage area and determined by 3 p.m. that the windy (22 miles per hour consistent winds with 38 m.p.h. gusts) would not assist the team in its engineering findings.

Team owner Dennis Reinbold made the call with the input from driver Sage Karam, engineer Jeff Britton and crew chief Brian Goslee to park the No. 24 Mecum Auctions DDR Chevrolet for the day and concentrate on Thursday’s practice rounds.

Karam and his six-person “over the wall” pit unit did work on more “hot” pit stops in the IMS pit lane. Reinbold was pleased that the Wednesday’s stops were improved and consistent.

“We just felt the winds were too unpredictable today to work the on areas of the car’s setup that we had planned,” said Reinbold, whose grandfather, Pop Dreyer, started the family Indy 500 legacy in 1928. “We had two very good days of practice on Mondayand Tuesday. We have a solid platform for our race setup. We’ll continue with that on Thursday before moving to the qualifying settings with Sage.”

Karam had a busy Wednesday morning at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as part of the Mecum Auctions event this week in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the surrounding buildings. Hundreds of cars are set to be auctioned off this week and Sage slammed the gavel for one auto sale Wednesday.

“We pretty much wrote off today,” said Karam. “This is going to be windiest we’ll see. You’re not going to learn much from a day like today. It would be too risky. We went out to do some pit stop practice to get the guys ready to go and make something of the day. We are set to do some good work on Thursday.”

Practice rounds are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at IMS with six-hour segments (noon to 6 p.m. EDT). Qualifying runs will be made on Saturday and Sunday to establish the 33-car lineup for the May 28 Indianapolis 500.