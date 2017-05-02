A.J. Foyt Racing’s Conor Daly led the morning portion of a full-field Verizon IndyCar Series open test at Gateway Motorsports Park with a lap at 173.714 mph. The three hour session was interrupted on numerous occasions, including one yellow flag for an incident with J.R. Hildebrand in Turn 2, and numerous yellow flags for tracks…



