By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) As we work our way through a long day here at PIR, just wanted to pass along a couple notes. First, it’s getting windy, windy, windy here! I went down to Firestone and INDYCAR timing and scoring stands on pit lane around 3:10 local time and the sustained breeze there -…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.