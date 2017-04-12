The full Verizon IndyCar Series field (including Indianapolis 500 entrant Harding Racing and driver Gabby Chaves) are scheduled to test the newly reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway today (Wednesday, April 12, 2017), however only 14 of the potential 22 entries will be taking to the 1.5 mile speedway. Ed Carpenter Racing’s J.R. Hildebrand underwent surgery in…



