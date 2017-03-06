SOURCE = BRANDED PR (Representing Jay Howard) Pictured here is President of The Tony Stewart Foundation, Tony Stewart, his German Shepherd Max, the Goldendoodle is the Team One Cure Ambassador, Monty, Verizon IndyCar Series Driver, Jay Howard, and his one-year old son, Hudson. INDIANAPOLIS, IN, March 6, 2017 – Last month, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony…
THE TONY STEWART FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES JAY HOWARD AS 2017 INDIANAPOLIS 500 DRIVER FOR TEAM ONE CURE
