Twilight event is part of INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 week January 24, 2017, St. Louis Region – GO! St. Louis, a local non-profit organization that specializes in presenting fitness events and programs year-round announced today the addition of a new event to its annual calendar. The GO! St. Louis Run at the Raceway, scheduled for the…



