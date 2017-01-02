INDYCAR launches communication plan to highlight future of Verizon IndyCar Series INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Jan. 2, 2017) – On New Year’s Day, INDYCAR released the fourth chapter of its “Racing Heart” advertising campaign designed to kick off the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season. Following three consecutive years showcasing the thrilling traits of the sport, INDYCAR’s communications…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.