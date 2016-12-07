Team Release:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Max Chilton Return with Chip Ganassi Racing to Verizon IndyCar Series for 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (December 7, 2016) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will return in 2017 as the primary partner with CGR’s No. 8 Honda driven by Max Chilton in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Gallagher, headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

• Partnership Recap: In the first year of the partnership with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., CGR activated the program through a number of initiatives, highlighted by hosting customers at all 16 events alongside Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. brokers to create new business opportunities, made introductions to current CGR partners to develop future business, and tailored a social media campaign focused on managing risk.

• About Max Chilton: Chilton was named driver of the No. 8 Indy car last February after making 35 starts in Formula 1 for the Marussia Formula 1 Team. In his rookie INDYCAR season in 2016, he scored two top-10 finishes in 16 events with a season-best result of seventh at Phoenix International Raceway.

CGR QUOTEBOARD:

· Steve Lauletta, President, Chip Ganassi Racing: “Gallagher’s first season with our team and Max allowed us to collectively work on a program that delivered results for them in their motor racing debut. We’re excited to help them continue the program, reach their business goals off the track and expand their brand awareness through Max and the team. Having them come back for 2017 is a great sign for building the relationship into the future.”

· Deborah M. Hecht, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing & Sponsorship, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with motorsports leader Chip Ganassi Racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series and to build on last year’s sponsorship momentum as we deepen awareness of our company and our brand. We look forward to a very successful and winning year for both Chip Ganassi Racing and Gallagher # 8 driver Max Chilton.”

· Max Chilton, Driver, No. 8 Gallagher Honda: “I think we were able to build a solid foundation in my rookie year in the Verizon IndyCar Series with the support of Gallagher and the team. The learning curve is very steep here, and the field is separated by just a few seconds from top to bottom with really talented teams and drivers, which makes the competition incredibly close. Having a year of experience now to adapt to the car and learn all of the courses on the schedule is huge for us. Chip and Gallagher give us everything we need to be competitive and go out to contend for wins, so I’m optimistic for the direction of the No. 8 Gallagher team heading into next season.”

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

