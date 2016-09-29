Tickets to Honda Indy Toronto now on sale for renewal customers, public sale begins November 29

Champions Club loyalty program returns for renewal clients

TORONTO, ON, September 29, 2016 – Race fans who held two-day reserved grandstand seats for the 2016 Honda Indy Toronto can purchase their renewal tickets for the 2017 event starting today. By popular demand, organizers are bringing back the Champions Club program, which allows renewal customers to benefit from an even higher-octane experience.

The Champions Club program was introduced in 2016 and offers exclusive benefits and event access, including a souvenir credential with lanyard, complimentary Verizon IndyCar Series paddock passes, access to the pre-race grid walk, discounts on official event merchandise, an opportunity to win a two-seater INDYCAR ride on the historic track, and many other experiences, discounts and benefits that will be revealed leading up to the 2017 event.

“We have an incredibly loyal fan base here in Toronto and we introduced the Champions Club program last year as a way to reward them for their commitment to our event,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Honda Indy Toronto. “We’re thrilled to bring back the Champions Club program in 2017 and we are working towards some new surprises that race fans will not want to miss out on.”

Ticket sales during the renewal period are available to customers who purchased weekend grandstand tickets for the 2016 Honda Indy Toronto and will be automatically enrolled in the exclusive Champions Club at the time of renewal. Sales will open up to the general public starting November 29 at 10 a.m.

The 2017 Honda Indy Toronto takes place July 14-16 at Exhibition Place and will see the return of a double feature format with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series headlining track activity on Saturday and the Verizon IndyCar Series headlining on Sunday. Renewals are available online or by phone at 1-877-725-8849 with pricing starting at $80 for bronze-level Reserved Grandstand Seating. For full ticket pricing and event information, visit www.hondaindy.com/tickets.