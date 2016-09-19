KVSH RACING’S BOURDAIS FINISHES 10th

IN 2016 VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES SEASON ENDING

GOPRO GRAND PRIX OF SONOMA

Sebastien Bourdais piloted the No. 11 PLANTRONICS – KVSH Racing Chevrolet/Dallara/Firestone entry to a 10th place finish in the 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series season ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma on the 2.385-mile, 12-turn Sonoma Raceway permanent road course in Sonoma, CA.

Bourdais qualified ninth and started on the inside of row five. He dropped to 10th on the opening lap and remained in the top-10 the entire race except during pit stops. Bourdais got as high as seventh and sat in ninth place as late as lap 76 of the 85-lap contest. He was in fuel saving mode for most of the last two stints of the race and had to give up a position in the final nine laps in order to finish the race.

Qualified: Ninth

Finished: 10th

Sebastien Bourdais Race Day Quote:

“It was a tough day for the Plantronics – KVSH Racing Team. Not the way we wanted to finish the season. It’s a top-10, but boy that was hard work. A lot of fuel saving, just a boring race. It’s too bad it finishes like that, but definitely we didn’t have the tools to fight this weekend. We tried our best and seemed to be able to make an illusion on one lap during qualifying on the red (alternate tire), but everything else seemed to be pretty average. We tried to stay clean and make it to the end. We had quite a few issues during the race with fuel consumption, burning more fuel than we thought we were and things like that, which really threw us a bit behind the eight ball. After that I really didn’t trust the numbers, so I was saving more fuel and we still almost came up short. I am glad I did, but definitely not the kind of race where you feel like you are a factor or try to fight for it. You’re just very passive, which is never a great feeling. We’ll move on.”

Fast Facts: