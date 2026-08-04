The Grateful Dead Returns to Meyer Shank Racing with New Livery for Portland

Pataskala, Ohio (August 4, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will unveil an all-new Grateful Dead-inspired livery on the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda for this weekend’s OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland. Building on last season’s fan-favorite design, this year’s special paint scheme celebrates the legacy of Jerry Garcia and honors “The Days Between,“ the annual nine-day celebration held August 1–9.

In partnership with SiriusXM, whose dedicated Grateful Dead Channel (Ch. 23) brings fans the band’s legendary music year-round, the refreshed livery features iconic Grateful Dead imagery, including the beloved “Dancing Bears,” while incorporating branding for The Days Between—a celebration marking the nine days between Jerry Garcia’s birthday on August 1 and the anniversary of his passing on August 9.

Last season, MSR introduced a retro-inspired, tie-dye Grateful Dead livery to commemorate the band’s 60th anniversary. This year’s design gives the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda, driven by Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist, a fresh new look while continuing to honor one of rock music’s most iconic bands.

Throughout The Days Between, SiriusXM’s Grateful Dead Channel (Ch. 23) will feature special programming and tribute coverage celebrating Jerry Garcia’s influence on music and the Grateful Dead community.

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will make its on-track debut in the new livery during practice on Friday, August 7, at Portland International Raceway. The 110-lap OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland will take the green flag on Sunday, August 9, with live television coverage on FOX. Fans can also listen to live race coverage all weekend on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Ch. 218).