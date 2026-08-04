KONG Joins Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Sting Ray Robb for Milwaukee Doubleheader

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (August 4, 2026) – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) announced today that KONG, the iconic pet brand celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, will join Sting Ray Robb as the primary partner of the No. 77 Chevrolet for the Snap-on INDYCAR Weekend at the Milwaukee Mile, Aug. 28-30.

Throughout INDYCAR’s only doubleheader weekend of the season, KONG’s “Dogs Need to Play®” message will come to life across Robb’s Chevrolet and firesuit, digital storytelling, fan activations and community initiatives designed to celebrate the bond between people and their pets.

For Juncos Hollinger Racing, the collaboration continues the team’s commitment to activating partnerships that extend beyond race day and connect with fans in meaningful ways.

“We’re excited to welcome KONG to Juncos Hollinger Racing for one of the biggest weekends on the INDYCAR calendar,” said Steve Sudler, Chief Revenue Officer of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “KONG is one of the most recognizable brands in the pet industry, and their focus on creating memorable experiences aligns perfectly with how we approach our partnerships. Milwaukee gives us a tremendous platform to celebrate their 50th anniversary while engaging fans both at the racetrack and throughout the community.”

The partnership also carries a unique connection to KONG’s origins.

“Our first toy was actually a car part. In 1976, our founder’s dog, Fritz, decided he preferred chewing on a rubber suspension part to rocks and sticks — and the KONG Classic was born,” said Brian Decker, VP of Sales and Marketing at KONG. “Fifty years later, we put that rubber back on a car in the form of a classic red wrap and suit for Sting Ray Robb. We’re looking forward to creating memorable experiences for fans and their dogs who share Fritz’s passion for cars on race weekend.”

Sting Ray, whose partnerships with Goodheart Animal Health Centers and Freedom Service Dogs have highlighted the importance of animal welfare throughout his INDYCAR career, said the collaboration is a natural extension of those efforts.

“I’ve always believed the best partnerships start with a genuine connection,” Robb mentioned. “KONG is built around energy, joy and purposeful play, so it’s especially meaningful to help celebrate their 50th anniversary while continuing the work we’ve already started with Goodheart and Freedom Service Dogs to shine a spotlight on pets and the people who love them. I can’t wait to see the KONG Chevrolet on track and share everything we have planned with fans in Milwaukee.”

The partnership was facilitated by Goodheart Animal Health Centers, Robb’s longtime partner and a leading veterinary organization serving pets and families throughout the Denver area. Goodheart will continue as an associate partner on the No. 77 Chevrolet during the Milwaukee doubleheader.

“Goodheart has always viewed our partnership with Sting Ray as an opportunity to create something meaningful for pets, their families and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Alex Robb, Medical Director of Goodheart Animal Health Centers. “Connecting KONG with Sting Ray and the INDYCAR platform was an incredibly natural fit. KONG has spent five decades demonstrating that play is essential to the health and happiness of pets, and that mission aligns perfectly with our own. We’re proud to continue alongside Sting Ray in Milwaukee and help welcome KONG into the racing family.”

Leading into race weekend, fans will have opportunities to win KONG products and exclusive prizes through giveaways hosted across Robb’s social media channels.

At the Milwaukee Mile, KONG will engage fans through a dedicated trackside activation featuring product giveaways, interactive experiences and a special meet-and-greet with Robb. KONG, Robb and Goodheart Animal Health Centers are also developing community initiatives supporting Milwaukee-area animal shelters, with additional details to be announced.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will close the 2026 season with six races in five weeks, starting this weekend with the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland on August 9.