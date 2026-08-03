Race Increased to 147 Laps and 250 Miles, Adding More Strategy and Action for Fans WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 3, 2026) – Extending the celebration of America’s 250th birthday with even more racing and strategy, INDYCAR officials today announced that the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will expand from 125 laps to 147 laps to create a…...
FREEDOM 250 GRAND PRIX EXTENDS INDYCAR RACE DISTANCE TO HONOR AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY
- Freedom 250 PR
- Patrick Stephan
- August 3, 2026
- 4 minutes read
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